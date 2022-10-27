Harrogate bonfire reinstated after organiser U-turn
- Published
A bonfire axed over cost and environmental concerns is back on after organisers reversed their decision.
Harrogate Round Table announced it was cutting the bonfire from its charity fireworks event in September.
However, organiser Andy Rickard said that decision had been overturned, in part due to the cancellation of six public bonfire night events in Leeds.
He said he hoped the local community would support the decision to reinstate the bonfire.
Last month organisers said there would be no bonfire at the annual event on The Stray due to difficulties getting enough wood to burn and the impact on the environment.
Asked why he had now reversed the decision Mr Rickard told the BBC environmental concerns were "only one aspect" of the decision made in September .
He added: "This year the intention was to improve the event to make it more financially and environmentally sustainable."
He said that the cancellation of events in Leeds coupled with the provider of the funfair pulling out had influenced their decision.
Money raised from the event will go to Harrogate Homeless Project, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.