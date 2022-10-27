York: Drain cover thefts are vandalism, says council
The theft of drain covers in parts of York has been described as a "dangerous act of vandalism" by a leading councillor.
Deputy leader Andy D'Agorne said 18 covers had been removed from the South Bank area over several days.
He said the holes the thefts leave posed a "serious risk to the public".
North Yorkshire Police said the thefts had been reported and that they created "a safety issue" for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists.
Mr D'Agorne said council teams were working to replace the covers and to make them safe, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Drain cover thefts are a dangerous act of vandalism because they leave large holes in the road," he said.
"Not only do these pose a serious risk to the public, it also costs the council significant amounts of money and resource to replace."
North Yorkshire Police's Ch Insp Chris Brumfitt said the force was aware of the issue.
"This type of crime doesn't just have a cost implication to the taxpayer, it also creates a safety issue for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists," he added.
Mr D'Agorne urged residents to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to the police.
