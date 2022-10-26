Skipton: Man dies after being attacked in town centre pub
A man has died after being assaulted at a pub in Skipton, police have said.
Peter Walker, 41, from Lancashire, was left critically injured as a result of the attack at the Black Horse, on High Street, at about 23:25 BST on Saturday.
He died from his injuries on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.
The force previously said two men from Skipton, aged 33 and 36, and a man from Bingley, 38, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and had been released on conditional bail.
There had been no further arrests, a spokeswoman said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who had information about the incident, was asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
