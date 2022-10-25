Skipton: Man in critical condition after assault at pub
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted at a pub in a North Yorkshire town.
The 41-year-old victim, from Lancashire, was assaulted at the Black Horse pub on High Street, Skipton, at about 23:25 BST on Saturday.
Three men arrested in connection with the incident had been released on conditional bail, North Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact police.
Two men from Skipton, aged 33 and 36, and one man from Bingley, aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident, a force spokesperson said.
They were released on bail pending further inquiries, they added.
