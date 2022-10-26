North Yorkshire: Free slippers given out to prevent 'slips and trips'
- Published
Libraries in North Yorkshire are handing out free slippers to help prevent older people falling over.
The county council said one of the most common causes of falls by older people was loose, worn, or backless slippers.
North Yorkshire library service said it would hold "slipper socials" where free anti-slip slippers could be collected.
Councillor Greg White, said: "Older people can drop in at any time when free refreshments will be available."
He added: "If we run out of some sizes, we will do our best to get more and get them to people after the event."
Loss of independence
Mr White, the Council's executive member for libraries, said "slipper socials" would be held at Thirsk, Cross Hills, Scarborough and Bentham libraries in November.
"As well as helping people to avoid falls, so reducing pressure on health and emergency services, the free events are a great way to find out about other valuable services," he added.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: "Slips, trips and falls by older people can affect their ability to live independently.
"For many older people, who may be mentally fit but physically frail, having a fall can result in a loss of independence."
Slipper socials:
Thirsk library, 3 November
South Craven Library, Cross Hills, 9 November
Scarborough library, 17 November
Bentham library, 23 November
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.