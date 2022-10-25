Tadcaster: Otter escapes unharmed from car engine
- Published
An otter seen perching inside the engine compartment of a car has escaped unharmed.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call to a house in Tadcaster at about 09:00 BST on Monday.
Officers worked with the RSPCA to try and capture the otter, which measured about 2ft (60cm) in length.
However, the animal eventually escaped from the vehicle and ran off into a nearby field, according to the RSPCA.
The charity said the otter had been seen inside the engine compartment and fire crews had placed a tarpaulin around the car to stop it running into the main road.
However, the animal proved elusive to catch.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Emmeline Myall said: "I had a collection basket ready to bring the otter in, but the animal moved from sitting on the engine under the bonnet to going underneath the car and then back onto the engine.
"The otter didn't come out from under the car until it ran off into a nearby field."
Ms Myall said they were told there was a pond in the field and it was thought the animal might have returned to its natural habitat.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.