York: Stag and hen party guide to prevent bad behaviour
- Published
A guidebook for stag and hen parties visiting York is being created to help deter inappropriate behaviour.
It could include advice on booking restaurant tables, finding public toilets and being respectful to other visitors, the council said.
The city is a popular destination for partygoers but councillors said some people find the groups intimidating.
James Gilchrist from York Council said a balance was needed between a "thriving" economy and good behaviour.
Stag and hen groups will be encouraged to book a table at a restaurant before they go out drinking in a bid to reduce alcohol-fuelled inappropriate behaviour, said City of York Council's director of environment Mr Gilchrist.
York was awarded Purple Flag status in a scheme that "recognises excellence in the management of city centres at night" in February, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But councillor Kallum Taylor said residents' fears about an "excessive, perhaps intimidating vibe in the city centre" was one of the most commonly raised issues he heard about when knocking on doors.
He said: "In reality, how many people planning a stag do are going to find a guide online about how to do it safely? I'm not sure how much cut-through that will have."
The guidebook is currently being developed and is expected to include information about taxi firms and group activities, according to councillor Denise Craghill.
She said: "Residents have raised concerns about the behaviour of some hen and stag parties which they find intimidating and on occasions inappropriate.
"City leaders recognised this challenge, and one of the suggestions in response was to promote the wider entertainment offer to those organising stag and hen parties rather than seeing them as just a pub crawl."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.