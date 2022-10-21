Rishi Sunak's constituents ponder their MP's Number 10 chances
- Published
Rishi Sunak is back in the frame for high office as the Conservatives seek a new leader to follow Liz Truss as prime minister.
The former chancellor's resignation in July was one of the catalysts which hastened the end of Boris Johnson's premiership.
The BBC's Chloe Laversuch went to the North Yorkshire market town of Bedale in Mr Sunak's Richmond constituency to find out what his constituents think about their MP's chances of making it to Number 10.
'Work his magic'
Dave Oldham describes himself as "apolitical" but, as he walks his 10-year-old golden Labrador around the park off North End, makes it clear where he sees the leadership contest going.
The 64-year-old, who moved to the town 20 years ago from north London, says: "I think the bloke who should have been prime minister - Rishi Sunak - will probably become prime minister now.
"But who knows how these things work?
"He did a decent job at a very critical time in our lives and I think he had his finger on the pulse of what was needed to be done.
"Maybe he can do that magic again."
'We're all Rishi fans'
Angela Mungham has run gift shop Nickery Nook for about 20 years and says despite "a few more quieter times" recently, business in the town is "doing well enough".
She says she feels "numb" to the resignation of Liz Truss but wants to see Mr Sunak become prime minister rather than a general election being called.
"We're all quite Rishi fans, I think he could be a very steady hand," she said, turning to two colleagues who nod as they unpack stock behind the till.
"He's been here several times and he seems energetic, decent, with good ideas. Hopefully it will be Rishi and everything will work out well.
"I hope they don't call a general election, I think they need to give themselves time to steady the ship. It's a bad time and I don't think the country's ready for one."
She says businesses are worried about what winter will bring for the local economy and about anti-social behaviour in Bedale and nearby towns.
'We don't fall out'
At the other end of the town, which lies off the A1 between the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors national parks, Wendy, 75, and Carole, 78, are behind the counter at the tourist information centre.
The friends say they have spent the morning discussing events in Westminster.
While Wendy usually votes Labour, Carole says she would never vote for anyone but the Conservatives.
"We have some good chats but we don't fall out over it, we respect each other's views," Carole says.
"I felt very sorry for Liz Truss. I don't think she was given a fair chance, I don't think the men [in the party] wanted her to have the chance, really."
However, Wendy says Ms Truss "should have gone sooner".
"Her policies just weren't working.
"It will be interesting to see who wants to take the poisoned chalice, but I don't think the country is ready for a general election, we need to stabilise."
'It's just chaos'
Kate Lawrence, 77, was on her way to the shops and gave an exasperated sigh when asked about the recent political turmoil.
"It looked almost inevitable, she's [Ms Truss] looked like a wounded swan for a little while now," she said.
"It's just chaos and I don't know who is the best person for the job, I think it's about who is the least worst.
"A lot of people are seriously struggling now and not only struggling financially but really worried. And that is so debilitating and damaging."
