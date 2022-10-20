North Yorkshire Conservative MPs back Sunak for leadership
- Published
A North Yorkshire MP said Rishi Sunak would "get things fixed" if he stood for the Tory leadership in the wake of the prime minister's resignation.
Scarborough and Whitby's Sir Robert Goodwill said the former chancellor had been right in his views of the economy.
Sir Robert supported Mr Sunak, who is MP for Richmond, during the last leadership contest.
Mr Sunak has not indicated if he intends to stand to replace Liz Truss as party leader in the upcoming race.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss were the two candidates selected by Conservative MPs to be put to party members following Boris Johnson's resignation.
Ms Truss won the contest by about 21,000 votes.
However, Sir Robert said Mr Sunak had received the most votes from MPs and the views he expressed about the economy during the leadership campaign had been right.
"Rishi really understands the economy, he's a great thinker and is the best person in my view to take over as Prime Minister," he said.
"We need to get things fixed and I think Rishi Sunak is the man to get things fixed."
Reflecting on the prime minister's resignation, Sir Robert said he thought it was a "great shame" personally for the Ms Truss.
"I am sure she really thought she had the best interests of the county at heart," he said.
"But as we've seen her economic plan didn't work, she lost her chancellor and her home secretary and I think the pressure was insurmountable, and she's gone."
He is not the only North Yorkshire MP to express his support for Mr Sunak.
Kevin Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, tweeted his hope Mr Sunak would stand again for the Conservative leadership.
"He has the right leadership attributes, the ability to get things done, an unrivalled knowledge of the economy and a proven track record as Chancellor, the second toughest job in British politics," he wrote.
The Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry and the Chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady have confirmed any leadership candidate will need the backing of at least 100 Conservative MPs.
Nominations will close on Monday afternoon and should there be more than one candidate, then the contest will be opened up to the party membership for an online vote.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.