North Yorkshire national parks to host dark skies events
- Published
North Yorkshire's two national parks are running dark skies events in the run up to Halloween.
Activities include a chance to see shooting stars and a partial eclipse of the sun by the moon on 25 October.
Bolton Abbey near Skipton, will feature a 23ft (7m) diameter sculpture which features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.
The Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors were designated Dark Sky Reserves in 2020.
The special status was awarded by the International Dark-Sky Association and is granted to areas with low levels of light pollution with good conditions for astronomy.
The start of the week-long festival coincides with the peak of the Orionids meteor shower on 21 October.
Other events include an immersive show in the newly opened planetarium at the Lime Tree Observatory in Nidderdale.
Visitors can also undertake stargazing accompanied by astronomy experts at Dalby Forest, the Fox and Hounds in Ainthorpe and at Danby in the North York Moors.
As well as astronomy Halloween-themed events include a retelling of the Dracula story at Whitby Abbey and a fancy dress cycle ride near Hawes.
The two parks will also be running online sessions, including a beginners guide to telescopes.
