Ripon teenager's lockdown hair chopped for charity
- Published
A teenager who has been growing his hair since the first lockdown has finally had it cut off for charity.
Jamie Tabor, 15, has donated his foot-long locks to an organisation that creates wigs for children with cancer.
The Ripon Grammar School pupil did not visit a barber for two years, two months and 12 days.
Jamie, who had his hair cut on stage in front of students and staff after raising £500 for charity, said he thought it was "probably time".
The year 11 student decided to take on the challenge to support his school's charity week cause, WaterAid, which campaigns for clean water and good hygiene worldwide.
He said: "If something I can do will help someone, I'm all for it."
His mum Helen Tabor said she was proud and added: "My Hoover, bath plughole and I would like to express our delight in Jamie's decision to do this and we'd like to thank everyone who has donated."
Hairdresser Dan Eastham, from Wilson & Bailey in Ripon, cut Jamie's hair at the school and said: "I was a bit jealous. I would have loved to have had hair that colour and thickness."
Jamie, who sings in the school choir and hopes to study mathematics at university which he finishes school, has donated his hair to The Little Princess Trust to be turned into a wig.
