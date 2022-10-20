South Milford: Pedestrian killed in lorry crash
A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a heavy goods vehicle in a North Yorkshire village.
Emergency services were called to the A162 near Quarry Lane in South Milford at about 06:05 BST on Wednesday.
A man aged in his 60s died at the scene after the crash, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident, which involved a white Scania lorry, to get in touch.
