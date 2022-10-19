Leah Heyes: MDMA death teen's mother fronts anti-drug campaign
The mother of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who died after taking MDMA is fronting a campaign urging families to have "early and positive" conversations about drugs and alcohol.
Kerry Roberts' daughter Leah Heyes died in May 2019 after taking the drug in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
The 'NotMyChild' campaign also has the backing of North Yorkshire's police and fire commissioner Zoë Metcalfe.
Ms Roberts said the 'just say no' approach was not always enough.
She said it was vital parents and their children spoke about drug and alcohol use.
"For years we have been telling our children to 'just say no' to drugs, and in an ideal world maybe that would be enough," she said.
"But, the world is complicated, growing up is hard, and young people are probably going to take risks, so as parents we need to be having different conversations with them."
Leah died after taking two MDMA "bombs" an inquest into her death heard.
Ms Roberts said Leah "wouldn't have understood" the drugs she took in a car park would end her life.
She urged parents to "talk calmly" with teenagers "before anything goes wrong" and to support them to understand risks linked to substance misuse so they have the facts that they need "to set their own boundaries".
Ms Metcalfe added: "As a parent myself, I am inspired by Kerry's determination to bring something so positive and inspirational out of Leah's tragic death, and I fully support her in helping parents and children to have those important and often difficult conversations."
She said information contained on the NotMyChild campaign website is designed "to get the conversation started".
As part of the month-long campaign, Ms Metcalfe will encourage secondary schools across North Yorkshire to share a joint letter from her and Ms Roberts.
