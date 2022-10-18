Jasmine Harrison is first woman to swim length of UK
A 23-year-old has become the first woman to swim the entire length of the UK from Land's End to John O'Groats.
Jasmine Harrison, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, completed her 900-mile (1,448km) swim along the west coast of the country at about 16:45 BST.
Ms Harrison began her swim in July and has spent up to 12 hours in the sea for more than 110 days.
This is her second record, having become the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic in 2021.
Speaking after the challenge, the world record-holder said: "From the moment I first dived into the water to finally reaching dry land again, this has been a truly epic experience.
"From all the jellyfish to the constant cold and chafing from my wetsuit, it's been really tough, but at the time it was also incredibly rewarding."
Ms Harrison swam between four and 12 hours a day after first entering the water at Land's End in Cornwall on 01 July.
Her swims were often split into two shifts, broken up by eating and sleeping in her support boat.
Her longest swim was 12 hours, and the maximum distance swum in any one shift was 14 nautical miles - about 16 miles or 26km - with 27 nautical miles (31 miles or 50km) being the most she covered in one day.
Along the way she was stung multiple times on her face and hands by jellyfish, was followed by a shark and told BBC Radio York on 1 October she also had to avoid military exercises.
Ms Harrison said she carried out the challenge to inspire others, but also to support two charities - marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd UK, and Surfers Against Sewage.
She said: "This challenge has further inspired me to work with organisations driven by protecting the environment and I hope too that by doing this I have inspired others and shown that when you put your mind to something, anything is possible and you can overcome any obstacles that are put in your way."
Ms Harrison experienced painful chafing from her wetsuit and suffered from "salt mouth", a condition which strips skin from the tongue and throat and makes it hard to swallow.
She ate a normal diet throughout, but added "plenty of chocolate bars."
Ms Harrison received a warm welcome back on land from her dog Bonnie and her parents, Susan and Keith, at John O'Groats.
Her mother said she was so "chuffed" her daughter had managed to complete the journey.
"It is an absolutely incredible achievement," she said.
Only two other people have swum Land's End to John O'Groats - Ross Edgley in 2018, and Sean Conway in 2013.
