Filey: Rescue operation after car goes over cliff
- Published
A rescue operation is under way after a car went over a cliff onto rocks near a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The crash happened at about 13:35 BST near Haven's Blue Dolphin holiday park in Filey.
The coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were all in attendance at the scene, North Yorkshire Police's Scarborough team said.
Emergency crews were currently attempting to help a casualty involved in the crash, police added.
