Leyburn woman raises charity funds after daughter's suicide
- Published
A woman who lost her daughter to suicide is raising money to help support other young people.
Tamsin Mosley, 28, from Darlington, took her life in November 2021.
Her mum, Jo Bunce, shaved her head at her village pub in Bainbridge, near Leyburn, to raise money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.
Ms Bunce raised more than £2,400 and said: "If they can save one family from the pain we are experiencing then it's worth it."
Tamsin worked as a nanny at a children's nursery and had dreams of starting her own business as a beautician.
Ms Bunce said her daughter had recently returned from a holiday to the Maldives when she died.
She said: "I still don't believe it, I still want to pick up the phone to call her. She was beautiful.
"When people say to me 'Have you got any children?' I don't know what to say, I just burst into tears.
"Everybody knew Tamsin and there's been a few young suicides over the past few years in the Dales."
Ms Bunce said she feels "angry" about the pressure that social media can put on young people.
She decided to shave her head after a friend was diagnosed with breast cancer and worried about losing her hair.
"My best friend was diagnosed with breast cancer a few weeks ago and she was more worried about losing her hair than her breast so I said I would be with her," she said.
The head shave took place at the Rose and Crown pub in Bainbridge on Saturday.
If you've been affected by self-harm or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.