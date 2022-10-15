Harrogate: Body of man in his 40s found in river

North Yorkshire Police carNorth Yorkshire Police
Emergency services were called to Nidd Gorge Viaduct on Saturday morning

A body has been found in the River Nidd in North Yorkshire, police said.

Emergency services were called to the Nidd Gorge Viaduct near Harrogate at about 08:00 BST.

The body of a white man believed to be aged in his 40s was discovered, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The man is yet to be identified and a police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and further updates will be provided when available."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics