York: Historical off-limits buildings unlocked to public

Bootham SchoolYork Unlocked
Visitors can climb a staircase historically forbidden to students in Bootham School

Up to 60 historical buildings in York which are usually private are opening their doors to the public for free.

Highlights include Bootham School and Kings Manor, which is normally only open to students, and the Duncombe Place Masonic Lodge.

The initiative, by not-for-profit community company York Unlocked, is running on Saturday and Sunday.

Founder Kathy King said the project would reveal "the rich tapestry of York's history" to visitors.

York Unlocked
One of the rooms inside the Grade I listed Georgian Garforth House, which was once used as a school and is now a private residence
York Unlocked
The Grade I listed medieval King's Manor dates back to the 16th century when it was built to house the Abbots of St Mary's Abbey

The newly renovated Guildhall is offering a "behind the scenes" peek for visitors along with Herbert House, which is one of the most well-known Tudor buildings in York.

Some properties will be opening up areas previously "off-limits" including Bootham School, where visitors can climb a staircase forbidden to students, organisers said.

It is the first time the event is running in the city and organisers hope it "will become an annual celebration for the city, with aspirations to unlock even more doors in future years".

York Unlocked
The Central Methodist Church is a Grade II* listed chapel built in 1840. It retains the historic box pews
Colin McLean
De Grey Rooms is a Grade II* listed Georgian assembly rooms. The double height first floor main hall is enriched with plasterwork and panelled ceiling

Ms King said: "York is blessed with such a rich diversity of buildings that all have amazing stories to tell. Our aspiration is to open up access to help people discover these gems.

"Large and small, old to new, award-winning and awe-inspiring - many are packed to the rafters with layers of history.

"We have aspirations to grow in future years to help even more people explore the urban landscape and appreciate and understand the amazing diversity and richness of York's built heritage."

