York: Historical off-limits buildings unlocked to public
Up to 60 historical buildings in York which are usually private are opening their doors to the public for free.
Highlights include Bootham School and Kings Manor, which is normally only open to students, and the Duncombe Place Masonic Lodge.
The initiative, by not-for-profit community company York Unlocked, is running on Saturday and Sunday.
Founder Kathy King said the project would reveal "the rich tapestry of York's history" to visitors.
The newly renovated Guildhall is offering a "behind the scenes" peek for visitors along with Herbert House, which is one of the most well-known Tudor buildings in York.
Some properties will be opening up areas previously "off-limits" including Bootham School, where visitors can climb a staircase forbidden to students, organisers said.
It is the first time the event is running in the city and organisers hope it "will become an annual celebration for the city, with aspirations to unlock even more doors in future years".
Ms King said: "York is blessed with such a rich diversity of buildings that all have amazing stories to tell. Our aspiration is to open up access to help people discover these gems.
"Large and small, old to new, award-winning and awe-inspiring - many are packed to the rafters with layers of history.
"We have aspirations to grow in future years to help even more people explore the urban landscape and appreciate and understand the amazing diversity and richness of York's built heritage."
