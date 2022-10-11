Scarborough: Family concern over elderly woman's 48-hour A&E wait
The family of an 83-year-old woman have expressed concerns about a "broken" system after her 48-hour wait in A&E.
Rae Ackroyd, from Bridlington, has been in A&E in Scarborough General Hospital since early on Sunday evening after a leg infection.
Her son said she was sat in a chair for the first 15 hours of her wait and could not sleep.
Andy Ackroyd, Rae's son, said she was still in A&E as of Tuesday afternoon.
"There's people on her A&E ward who have been there for 60 hours and are still there, you've got ambulances outside stacking up and you've got wards that can't move people back into the community," said Mr Ackroyd.
"It doesn't help mental health, wellbeing or the recovery process."
Rae's family said she suffered a fall five weeks ago, leaving her skin vulnerable to infection, with NHS 111 advising her to head to A&E on Sunday.
"She's being wonderfully looked after by the staff in A&E, who are doing the best they can in an extraordinary situation, but there's something about the system - and at other hospitals - that is broken," said Mr Ackroyd, from Wrockwardine in Shropshire.
"She's in moderately good spirits, but she'd be much better if she was on a ward and she had space to rest and recuperate."
He said his mother was given a bed to sleep on in A&E by Monday lunchtime and was given a cubicle on Tuesday.
"The whole system is struggling, they're inundated with people in A&E and there's a complete blockage of being able to get people out of A&E to wards with a bed," Mr Ackroyd concluded.
