University of York to offer energy grants to students
- Published
Students concerned about the rising costs of energy will receive financial support of £150, a university has said.
The University of York said it will offer the grants to help about 2,200 students living off campus.
The grants will be non-repayable and are part of a £6m package intended to target students most in need of financial help.
The university said it was responding to a survey in which 60% of its students expressed worries about money.
Vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: "The cost of living is one of the biggest challenges facing our students as they arrive to start or resume their studies this term, and we know many are extremely concerned about how they will pay the bills.
"Even though energy prices are now capped, they will still be around twice the level of last year."
Research conducted by the National Union of Students found a third of students have a total monthly allowance of £50 after paying their rent and bills.
Third-year York student Izzy Andrews said: "My rent in my first year - it is almost like a dream to have a rent that cheap now.
"Food costs and general costs have tripled, I would say."
Fellow student Elly Rintoul welcomed the help being offered by the university.
"Students are changing how they are spending their money and I think this grant is amazing because it makes those choices a little bit easier," she said.
Prof Jeffrey said despite government support measures many of those studying faced "a very challenging situation".
"Whilst many of our students are accommodated on campus, the Household Energy Grant is aimed at supporting those students who live off campus and who face considerable financial pressure as energy bills rise."
He said in addition to the grants the university had also established bursaries to help with rent, emergency loans, subsidised food and food vouchers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.