Runswick Bay: Seaside car park 'would ease on street car issues'
Plans to build a car park at a seaside beauty spot should be approved despite local opposition, planners have said.
Landowners have applied to North York Moors National Park Authority to create a 42-bay site at the top of Runswick Bay, near Whitby.
One objector said the area was known for its "natural beauty and tranquil rural setting" rather than concrete.
But national park planning documents said the plan provided an alternative to "on-street parking problems".
Recommending the proposal by the Marquess of Normanby's Mulgrave Estate be given consent, officers stated delays at airports and ports had made international travel more difficult.
Coupled with the cost of living crisis, it was more likely many people would choose to holiday in this country or take day trips to places like Runswick Bay, they added.
Hinderwell Parish Council and numerous residents have objected to the scheme, saying any development on the site would damage the environment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Residents have highlighted that while the national park authority's policy states cars parks will only be allowed if it can benefit the local community and visitors, the main beneficiary would be landowners the Mulgrave Estate.
One resident wrote: "The open aspect across the site to the sea cliffs, distant fields and villages is a part of the attraction of our village."
Another said: "The reason that people want to live here, and visitors want to come to the area is because of its natural beauty and tranquil rural setting not because of the multiple car parking opportunities."
The Bank Top plan will be considered at a national park planning meeting on Thursday.
