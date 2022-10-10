E-scooter rider banned from roads for drink-driving in York
A man has been banned from driving after admitting riding an e-scooter while over the legal alcohol limit.
Thomas Packham, 31, of Main Street, Fulford, York, pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving at York Magistrates' Court.
The court heard he was stopped by police while carrying a passenger on Broadway at 23:36 BST on 24 September.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 12 months and issued a £384 fine plus costs.
Packham had been pulled over by police because he had a pillion passenger, which is not permitted on an e-scooter.
A breath test was then conducted and 42 micrograms of alcohol were recorded in his breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Magistrates were told Packham, who runs his own business, had no previous driving convictions.
Electric scooters are allowed to be used on public roads only as part of council-run rental schemes, like the Tier scheme in York, and riders must hold at least a provisional driving licence and be insured.
It remains illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on roads.
They are also classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act which means legislation relating to drink and drug-driving applies to e-scooters.
In addition to his driving ban and fine, Packham was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £154 and costs of £85.
