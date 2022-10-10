York: Tap on, tap off bus tickets introduced
Tap on, tap off bus tickets have been introduced on First York services.
Passengers will be able to buy tickets by tapping their contactless cards or smartphones on a reader as they board, and again when they exit.
First York is also changing the price and range of tickets available to reflect passengers' new travel routines, a spokesperson said.
John Godfrey from the firm said it aims to "simplify journeys" and "limit price increases as much as possible".
The company has frozen the cost of single tickets but the price of some fares will increase from Monday.
On-bus day tickets will rise by 20p, three-day tickets by 50p and five-day tickets by 70p.
A First York spokesperson said prices will increase by up to 4%, which is less than half the rate of inflation.
Mr Godfrey said the company is "not immune from the impact of inflation and rising business costs".
"We have looked carefully at how we can limit price increases for customers as much as possible and balance this with the challenge of maintaining a sustainable network as we build back passengers following the pandemic," he said.
"At a time when everyone is looking at how to manage rising living costs and how much they use their own transport with continued high fuel prices, the bus is an affordable and sustainable way to travel."
The changes do not apply to student, young person, child or Park & Ride fares.
