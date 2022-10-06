Debut show for modesty fashion designer
The struggles faced by women who wear a hijab in the fashion industry have inspired a debut catwalk show.
Nadia Hadhrami, 23, from Rotherham, will showcase her first collection at York Fashion Week on Friday.
The University of Huddersfield graduate said she was aware of the difficulties Muslim women face buying modest clothes on the high street.
Ms Hadhrami said: "I dress modestly and struggle with finding clothes that make me feel comfortable and confident."
She said: "Muslim women want stylish but simple outfits without compromising their faith and prefer them to be symbols of faith, rather than fashion.
"But this type of fashion isn't mainstream or readily available on the high street."
Ms Hadhrami said it was an "amazing opportunity" to be able to showcase her collection at a fashion week in the north of England.
The collection includes garments in bright, bold prints with butterfly motifs and embroidery with glow-in-the-dark thread.
"I dream big, I'm always ambitious. I want to have my own clothing line and design things that always have a message, fashion with a meaning," Ms Hadhrami said.
The collection will feature in a runway show on Friday at 19:30 BST at York Guildhall.
