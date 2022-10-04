Catterick health centre plan set to be approved
A new Army healthcare centre is expected to be given planning permission by councillors.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans to build an Integrated Care Campus at Catterick, North Yorkshire, to provide services for Army staff and civilians.
The MoD has been criticised for saying it has no plans to allow the dental facilities to be shared with residents.
The scheme is recommended for approval at a meeting on Tuesday and work could start in spring 2023.
Richmondshire District Council's planning officers said they support the £55m scheme and it would become a "flagship building" in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It would house mental heath services, primary care such as GPs, physiotherapy, dentistry and charity healthcare providers.
The 10-acre (4-hectare) former Peronne Lines site, off Scotton Road, would also employ 169 staff and feature community and sensory gardens and an arboretum.
Planning approval has already been granted for much of the site to be cleared.
But the existing Baden Powell House will be kept and used by the development team, before it is refurbished and used as the Defence Medical Services operational centre, according to the plans.
Richmondshire council's planning committee is expected to discuss the plans at a meeting at 15:00 BST.
