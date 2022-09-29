Tadcaster: Half town's population 'against' new homes on car park
About half the population of a North Yorkshire market town have signed a petition against plans to build housing on its main car park.
A total of 3,100 people in Tadcaster - which has a population of nearly 6,350 - are against the scheme.
The 43 homes are part of Selby District Council's plans for more than 300 new properties in the town.
The council said it would not lose the car park without a "like-for-like" alternative.
It has suggested an underground car park beneath a new town green, next to the current car park.
Patrick Tunney, who handed in the petition to the council on Tuesday, said building houses on the central area car park was not a "feasible, viable or deliverable proposition" and was "not in the long-term interests of the town".
Mr Tunney said the car park was used by "residents, workers, shoppers, businesses and visitors", for large events at Riley Smith Hall, the town's churches and other local services.
He said the proposal to build an underground car park did not solve the town's parking needs and did not provide a like-for-like alternative.
Independent Tadcaster councillor Don Mackay said it was "one of the worst ideas ever".
However, Conservative councillor Andrew Lee said it was "unfair" to say everyone was against the plan.
"I've spoken to people who think the outlines for the central area and the plan as a whole for Tadcaster is ambitious," he said.
Conservative councillor Richard Sweeting said the petition was started before all the proposals for alternative parking were published, so it was "wrong to assume everyone was against the plan".
In total, 372 new homes are proposed for Tadcaster, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plans are out for public consultation until 28 October.
