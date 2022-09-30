North Yorkshire Police: Use of force in custody suites among 'concerns'
North Yorkshire Police's use of force in its custody suites is among the concerns highlighted in a report.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found custody staff's use of force was not always justified.
The inspection in June and July also revealed welfare checks were not carried out properly.
North Yorkshire Police said its "absolute priority is the safety and welfare of detainees".
Inspectors noted the force "made good progress" in some areas since their last inspection in 2015 and had "started making some improvements immediately".
However, they outlined a number of areas where further improvement was needed.
"There has been little investment in the custody estate since our last inspection in 2015, and some of the deficiencies we noted then remain," inspectors said in the report.
"North Yorkshire Police can't show that when force is used in custody it is necessary, justified and proportionate.
"Our review of incidents on CCTV found that they weren't always managed well, and techniques weren't always used correctly. This is a cause of concern."
'Not good enough'
Inspectors found its 72-strong custody and detention officers were overstretched when the suites became busy, leading to delays in booking detainees and "late welfare checks". There were also gaps in staff knowledge with some feeling they needed better training.
"The management of risk isn't good enough, and the force isn't always assuring detainee safety," the report stated.
However, inspectors said: "The standard of care custody staff offer to detainees is very good. Detainees spoke positively about the care they received, and most were aware of the facilities and care available to them."
There are three main custody suites in York, Harrogate and Scarborough.
Recommendations included scrutinising the use of force in custody to show that it is "necessary, justified and proportionate"; improving the quality and consistency of recording information and important decisions; identifying and managing risks to ensure detainees are kept safe.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said the force's "absolute priority is the safety and welfare of detainees, avoiding any adverse level of risk".
"It is acknowledged that some processes, such as the recording of information, are not of the highest possible standard and this is something we have already started to look at," he said.
"We are pleased the HMICFRS has recognised we have good measures in place to oversee the safe and respectful provision of custody".
He said the report would help the force to "further understand how we can continue to improve our custody provision".
