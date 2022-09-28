North Yorkshire Police officer injured in attack on vehicle
- Published
A police officer was left with glass in his eye after his vehicle was rammed and its windscreen smashed with a hammer in an attack by theft suspects.
The attack happened on Monday when offenders suspected of stealing a black Mitsubishi and power tools were chased by officers in North Yorkshire.
The chase ended when the police car was attacked between Settle and Wrigglesworth.
The suspects then fled the scene towards Lancashire, police said.
A black Mitsubishi L200, registration VK56UBU, was stolen at about 14:25 BST from premises between Hellifield and Otterburn.
The same offenders are then thought to have stolen a number of Makita tools from a van in Main Street, Rathmell, near Settle, police said.
The suspects' grey VW Passat, registration OW15 HDN, was chased by police in the direction of Wigglesworth, until the police vehicle was rammed and attacked.
The same offenders are suspected of attempting to steal vehicles at Halton West and West Marton earlier the same day.
Police have appealed for witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone who recognises the suspects to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.