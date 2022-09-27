National Railway Museum: Legal challenge dropped over lack of funds
- Published
A campaign to stop the National Railway Museum's Central Hall project has been abandoned after not enough funds were raised to pay for a legal challenge.
The project will see two halves of the museum united with a rotunda, cutting off a direct route in York for about 4,000 residents.
The Justice for Leeman Road group wanted a judicial review of the city council's decision to pass the plans.
It has dropped its campaign after being "a long way off" its £30,000 target.
The scheme had attracted opposition as it will see Leeman Road cut off, with a 437-yard (400m) diversion in place instead.
Residents will only be able to get through the museum during opening hours, and will have to queue at busy times, with the possibility of bags being searched.
An alternative route around the museum has to be in place before Leeman Road is closed.
A crowdfunding page to raise money for legal proceedings against the council was launched at the end of last month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
More than £5,000 was raised in five days, which was enough to kickstart proceedings, but donations then slowed down and less than £7,500 has been raised towards the £30,000 target.
Dr Paul Clarke, who has been leading the legal process, working with a Leeds-based firm of planning lawyers, said: "It is with huge regret that we have decided not to proceed with our legal case.
"Although we have raised a substantial sum of money from our local residents through our crowdfunding page and we have a group of core backers, we are still a long way off from achieving the funds we need to take us through to the next stage."
Dr Clarke, who lives off Leeman Road in St Peter's Quarter, said it was not fair to ask people to donate more given the risk they might not succeed, particularly during a cost of living crisis.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.