York: Kilt-wearing binman welcomes shorts trial
A binman who protested against a ban on wearing shorts by sporting a hi-vis kilt has said his employer has revised the rules.
Lee Moran, who works for City of York Council, said crews on some routes were taking part in a two-week trial with a view to changing the policy.
He said wearing heavy protective trousers during the summer's high temperatures had been difficult.
City of York Council said the health and safety of staff was "paramount".
Mr Moran, 50, said the kilt had been a light-hearted protest after he had spent several years trying to persuade his employers to relax the rules.
"They kept throwing health and safety at me," he said.
He looked up the rules in June and discovered it was not health and safety regulations which banned shorts, just the council's policy.
Mr Moran said the heavy protective trousers they wore were "sweaty" and led to chafing during the high temperatures.
This prompted him to wear a kilt to work, when he discovered there was no policy against it.
"It's was lovely, it's a proper safety kilt, it was brilliant to wear, really comfy," he said.
The council said in the summer it would review the policy, but the main concern over shorts was that waste collection crews might injure themselves on sharp objects in recycling boxes or bags.
Ben Grabham, Head of Environmental Services at the authority, said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount."
As a result of the review the council has begun a two-week trial period with refuse collectors wearing shorts on rounds where there are no bags to be collected.
"The results of the trial will inform our approach to working in warm weather in future years," Mr Grabham said.
Mr Moran welcomed the trial despite the cooler weather.
"We are going to have to wear them for the two weeks just to get them cleared for the summer - hopefully cleared for the summer," he said.