Harrogate: Father and sons unearth War of the Roses treasure
Items from a medieval soldier's treasure trove found by a family of metal detectorists in North Yorkshire are set to be auctioned.
Jeff Warden, 65, and sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, came across the treasure in a field near Harrogate, in 2020.
Nigel Mills, from Noonans auctioneers, said it was likely the hoard belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses.
It includes a number of coins and a gold ring, which has already been sold.
The War of the Roses, which was a source of inspiration for George R. R. Martin's fantasy novels adapted into the HBO series Game of Thrones, lasted for thirty years from 1455.
"The hoard dates to the late 1470s and was deposited during the conflict, fought between the Lancastrians and the Yorkists," Mr Mills said.
"It is very unusual, comprising 21 coins with a face value of two shillings and threepence together with the gold ring," he added.
The hoard includes a silver hammered penny, a silver groat or fourpence of Edward IV minted in Norwich and a gold ring, engraved with images of the Holy Trinity.
The ring sold for £6,500 earlier this month, but the coins are set to be auctioned on 28 September with a guide price of £260-£340.
Proceeds from the sale will be split equally between the landowner and Warden family.
