Queen's funeral: Nobody does it like the British, say York tourists
People in York have been reflecting on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, as her funeral took place in London.
The streets were busier than many other Yorkshire towns and cities, mostly populated by tourists who had booked their trips before the Queen died.
Stephen Clarke, from Perth, Australia, said the funeral had showcased the vital role of the monarchy in Britain.
Meanwhile, Judith Williams, from Staffordshire, said she was proud of how the country had honoured the Queen.
The Queen's "lifelong sense of duty" was remembered in her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
The Dean of Westminster, who led the service, expressed gratitude to a congregation of 2,000 people including world leaders and royalty.
The Very Rev David Hoyle spoke of the Queen's "unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth".
Leeds, Sheffield and Hull all hosted large screens for people to gather to watch the funeral as a community.
But streets were eerily quiet in the morning as stores remained closed and workers stayed at home.
In York, Sami-Jo, 31, working for City of York Council on Goodramgate, said: "Usually Goodramgate is one of the busiest streets with lots of people coming and going, but today it's dead, just really quiet. All the pubs are really quiet too."
She added: "Before work I went to York Minster where everybody's laid flowers, so I looked at those and said a prayer, then I sat for a while watching the funeral and contemplated what it means.
"It's a massive change for the country, the biggest change in my time and for the majority of people - and a big change for the Royal Family. It's a big shame."
On Little Stonegate in the shadow of York Minster, Judith Williams, 74, from the village of Yoxall in Staffordshire, said she had been surprised at the impact of the Queen's death and funeral.
She said: "It's been phenomenal. I didn't expect to feel as emotional about the death and the funeral of the Queen as I did.
"I'm proud of her and I'm proud of the way the country has honoured her - such fabulous pageantry, nobody does it like the British."
Stephen Clarke, 66, from Perth, Australia, said: "I thought the funeral was immaculately choreographed."
He said he thought the British were "probably the best in the world at doing processions and memorials".
"We watched the ratings towing the gun carriage and all the regiments taking part and the pipes, such a solemn occasion, incredibly well organised," he added.
Rachael Hammond, 59, from Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, admitted feeling mixed emotions as she praised the Queen's "life of service and dedication".
She said: "I've been a bit conflicted. It's obviously sad and the Queen was an amazing woman who led an amazing life, an incredibly privileged life, but also a life of service and dedication to the country.
"The Queen was the best example you could possibly have of a monarch, but it's also a bit tricky knowing about the wealth and the divide between rich people and poor people."
Meanwhile Stella Tefry, 77, from Staffordshire, who was heading to York Minster to sign a book of condolence, said she felt there had been "such a rush of warmth for the Royal Family".
"We've recorded the funeral so we can watch it when we get home and wandered around York soaking up the communal feeling," she said.
