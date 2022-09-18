Scarborough attack victim suffers life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was attacked in Scarborough.
The man was assaulted on Eastborough, close to South Bay Beach, on Saturday at about 21:00 BST, said police.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The force has issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the attack, has information or CCTV footage of the area, to get in touch with them.
