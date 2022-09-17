Selby: Bengal Spice takeaway fined after cockroach infestation
A restaurant and takeaway has been ordered to pay more than £8,000 after food safety officers found a cockroach infestation at the site.
Council inspectors launched an investigation after a customer found an insect in their meal at Bengal Spice at Hull Road in Osgodby near Selby.
Owners Bangla Catering Ltd pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with food safety regulations.
The firm was fined following a hearing at York Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A customer discovered a small insect in their takeaway meal in December 2021, a Selby Council spokesperson said.
Food hygiene officers identified it as a German cockroach.
They found an infestation of cockroaches throughout the premises, including in food preparation and storage areas.
The business agreed to close, deal with the infestation and carry out a deep clean before it was allowed to reopen a week later.
The firm was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,066.80 and a victim surcharge of £190.
