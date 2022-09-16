Harrogate bonfire scrapped over costs and environmental impact
There will be no bonfire at a fireworks event this November due to difficulties getting enough wood to burn and the impact on the environment.
The Harrogate Stray charity fireworks event team said they were struggling to get the wood pallets normally used to build the fire.
They also said the price of transporting the materials had risen.
Andrew Rickard from organisers Harrogate Round Table said the bonfire could return in future years.
A spokesperson for the organisation said the decision was made after consideration of environmental and health and safety issues.
They added that it also means there should be more money left to donate to charity after the event.
Mr Rickard said this year the occasion will be extended from an hour and a half to four hours, with new attractions including fairground rides.
He said: "I know some people will miss the bonfire, and we certainly haven't ruled out having a bonfire in future years, but we thought it was time to try something different.
"Keeping it as a free event for the local community is the focus for us."
It will be the 51st time the event has been held and it takes place on 5 November from 16:00 GMT.
