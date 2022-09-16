Malsis School: Peter Andrew Holmes jailed for sex offences
A retired English teacher and rugby coach has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing 19 pupils at an independent school in North Yorkshire.
Peter Andrew Holmes, of King Street, Bristol, assaulted his victims between the 1970s and 1990s, when he taught at the former Malsis School in Glusburn.
He was convicted of 28 offences which included multiple counts of indecent assault and indecency with a child.
The 73-year-old was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday.
The jury could not decide on five charges but the complainant decided not to pursue a retrial.
Holmes was convicted following a six-week trial in April and May this year. He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the rest of his life.
'Systematic child abuser'
Malsis School was based at Malsis Hall, near Crosshills, and was an independent preparatory school until its closure in 2014.
There have been other complaints of sexual abuse at the school, as North Yorkshire Police investigated 74-year-old music teacher David John Hope, who is now serving a 17-year prison sentence for raping a boy in the 1980s.
The case against Holmes was led by Det Con Alison Morris, who interviewed the victims and took dozens of witness statements from former pupils and staff connected to the school.
She said: "It has been proved that Peter Andrew Holmes is a systematic child abuser who used his position of authority as a teacher to prey on the victims who have bravely pursued justice against him.
"His reign of abuse at Malsis School spanned three decades. He has caused an enormous amount of trauma for the victims which they have endured from childhood through to the present day.
"I truly hope the conclusion of this case, with Holmes finally brought to justice and serving a significant prison sentence, they can begin to look to a future with hope and happiness in their lives."
