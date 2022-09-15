Queen Elizabeth II: Queues to view coffin astonishing - Archbishop of York
- Published
The Archbishop of York has met with people queuing in London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Tens of thousands of people are waiting to enter Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state.
Stephen Cottrell visited some of those who have queued through the night, even helping to order pizza for one group.
He said the queue, which is now more than four miles long, was "completely astonishing, but perhaps not surprising".
After speaking with the waiting crowds, Archbishop Cottrell said: "We are rediscovering our togetherness, our belonging to each other across our regions and nations.
"The Queen obviously represented that to us with incredible devotion and faithfulness over a long period of time.
"Sadly not everyone can attend the funeral, but you can come here to Westminster Hall, and, as you can see, people are coming in their thousands and thousands and it is deeply moving."
On Thursday morning he greeted officers from South Yorkshire Police, who are assisting people waiting in the queue.
Out along the queue with my prayer partner Pradeep, meeting police officers from S Yorks and Manchester, along with local scouts who are all here to help those waiting to pay their respects to the Queen. Feeling thankful. pic.twitter.com/Mr4Imy7m3k— Stephen Cottrell (@CottrellStephen) September 15, 2022
The Archbishop joined people at the start of the queue on Tuesday evening and sang a hymn with them, before helping the group order takeaway to the Lambeth Palace address.
On Wednesday he joined the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to meet mourners from across the country and from as far as California, offering thanks to those who had come to queue and joining some in prayer.
These amazing ladies are numbers one, two and three in the queue to pay their last respects to our late Majesty the Queen. I chatted with them this evening and we sang the first verse of Praise my soul the King of heaven. Wonderful! pic.twitter.com/xLVmqtthlG— Stephen Cottrell (@CottrellStephen) September 13, 2022
