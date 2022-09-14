Ben Nelson-Roux inquest: Exploited teen 'carried hammer' for protection
A 16-year-old boy who was exploited by county lines gangsters would sometimes carry a weapon for his own protection, an inquest into his death has heard.
Ben Nelson-Roux's body was discovered by his mum Kate Roux at Harrogate's Robert Street Hostel in April 2020.
A consultant psychiatrist told the hearing on Wednesday Ben took a hammer into "certain lanes" for protection.
He told Northallerton Coroner's Court that Ben would use cannabis and other drugs heavily, which left him paranoid.
Professor Paul Tiffin said Ben "would speak about walking down the street late at night and feeling suspicious".
He added: "Some of that was the circles he was moving in but, in reality, he was getting into drug debt and into fights with people."
'Clear risk'
The inquest had previously heard that in December 2019 - four months before Ben was found dead at the adult hostel in Harrogate - he had been highlighted by police as being at "high risk" of exploitation.
On 8 April 2020, the day Ben died, a child protection strategy meeting had been held following serious concerns for his safety.
However, he had died before any further action could be taken, the court had been told.
The third day of the inquest into Ben's death heard from Professor Tiffin that when the teenager was arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine, it was his first "job" for a gang.
He had been told to bring drugs back from Scarborough to York, the court was told.
"There was a clear risk - given the circles Ben was moving in at that time - that he would become the victim of a violent crime," Professor Tiffin said.
While discussing the occasions that Ben carried a weapon, Professor Tiffin told the court: "That increased the potential for harm to others. Ben spoke about taking a hammer with him."
The inquest, which is expected to last for about two weeks, is next expected to hear from the NHS and council representatives.
