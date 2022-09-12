Knaresborough firm 'honoured' to have made Queen's coffin flag
- Published
A Yorkshire flag-maker says it is "honoured" to have made the standard draping the Queen's coffin.
Her Majesty's oak coffin, covered by the yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was taken to Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral on Sunday.
Andy Ormrod, owner of Knaresborough-based Flying Colours Flagmakers, revealed the Royal Household ordered the standard last year in case the monarch died at her Scottish retreat.
He said: "We are extremely honoured."
Mr Ormrod, whose company was granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty in 2007, said he immediately recognised his firm's work when he spotted the 12ft by 6ft, hand-sewn standard on the monarch's coffin.
He said the flag had taken three workers about 50 hours to assemble.
Mr Ormrod said: "An artist will have designed it. Another person will have sewn it, while a third person put it all together."
The company, which has been making flags since 2000, also provided an English Royal Standard, he added.
Mr Ormrod said he expected that standard to be draped over the coffin when it arrives in England on Tuesday evening.
He said each standard will have cost in the region of £2,000 to make.
Mr Ormrod said his company furnishes the Royal Household with a range of flags - from the smallest flown from masts fixed to Royal cars to a huge, 38ft (11.6m)by 19ft (5.7m) union flag that adorns Windsor Castle.
It also sells standards to councils, military associations and private individuals across the UK.
"Our hand-sewn union flag, made from 31 pieces of material, is the Rolls-Royce of flags," said Mr Ormrod.
The company had sold hundreds of cheaper, printed flags to patriotic customers since the Queen's death, he said.
"It's absolutely gone mad," Mr Ormrod added.
He described the death of Her Majesty as "devastating" for the nation.
"Everything is horrendously strange at the moment, from Brexit to Covid, and a change of prime minister and monarch," he said.
"Her Majesty had a fantastic life. It's just a shame she did not live to see three figures."
