Judith Holliday: Body found in hunt for missing woman
The search for a woman who went missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has ended after a body was found.
Judith Holliday, 73, who had dementia, went missing from her home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, on 27 August.
North Yorkshire Police said a body was found near the railway at North Rigton at about 12:25 BST on Saturday.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Mrs Holliday's family have been informed, the force said.
Rail and road closures were in place while the emergency services work at the scene.
A police spokesman said: "We thank everyone who has supported the missing person inquiry.
"Our thoughts are with Judith's family."
