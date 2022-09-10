Gun salute in York marks proclamation of King
- Published
A 21-gun salute has been held in York to mark the formal proclamation of King Charles III.
The salute, at York Museum Gardens, was held at 11:00 BST on Saturday following the formal proclamation of King Charles III at St James's Palace in London.
It follows a 96-gun salute held in the gardens on Friday to mark each year of the Queen's life.
Flags across the city and other places in North Yorkshire are flying at half mast as part of national mourning.
Salutes were also fired from other places across the country, including Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Gibraltar, naval bases in Devonport and Portsmouth and a number of stations at sea.
Gun salutes are customarily fired, both on land and at sea, as a sign of respect or welcome.
They are held on royal anniversaries including Accession Day, the monarch's birthday, Coronation Day, the State Opening of Parliament and royal births.
The Ministry of Defence said there were historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th century when guns and ammunition began to be adopted widely.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
.