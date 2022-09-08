Whitby East Pier: Hunt for family after man's body found
A man found dead on rocks in Whitby has been identified by police who are now trying to trace his daughters.
Mark Welsh, 55, who is believed to be from the Cleveland area, was found on Tuesday morning at the bottom of Henrietta Street near the East Pier.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Officers are trying to contact Mr Welsh's two daughters on behalf of the coroner.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is being urged to contact police.
