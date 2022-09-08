Energy bills: York church leads 'wood-foraging' walks to aid families
A church is to lead "foraging" walks to collect firewood for people struggling to pay their gas bills.
The Reverend Matt Woodcock, of St Barnabas Church in York, said he wanted to create a community "fuel bank".
As well as foraging in local woodland, the church has already approached building sites for offcuts.
Large areas of York fall under the auspices of a Smoke Control Area although some wood can be burned on exempted appliances.
Mr Woodcock said: "It's appalling that in this day and age I am having meetings about wood foraging."
Wood foraging events will be held later this year, but he stressed volunteers "will not be hacking down trees".
"There is plenty of dead wood on the ground," said Mr Woodcock. "We'll combine a good walk with some foraging, filling a couple of vans with firewood."
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs states some wood can be burned on exempted appliances. It stipulates wood must be dry and ready to burn.
Church member Lee Morley, a plasterer, has already responded to Mr Woodcock's call.
"I told him I could help," he said. "I'm always working on building sites, so I've been bringing him all the offcuts I can find. Hopefully, it will help people get through the energy crisis."
'Drastic measures'
Labour MP Rachael Maskell, whose York Central ward includes St Barnabas Church, said "drastic measures" - such as the ones outlined by Mr Woodcock - were needed "to keep people alive this winter".
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday plans to cap average household energy bills at £2,500 a year from October.
A typical household's gas and electricity bill had been due to rise from £1,971 to £3,549 in October.
Ms Maskell said the support did not go far enough and repeated calls made by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for an increase in tax on oil and gas company profits.
She said she knew of "dozens" of residents who had already decided to have their homes disconnected from the gas network because they could not afford to pay for their energy.
"People are so terrified about the cost of fuel they intend to live under a duvet this winter," she said.
Ms Maskell said she spoke last weekend with one resident who had been felling a tree in his garden "to chop into firewood".
"He was one of the residents who was coming off the gas network," she added.
