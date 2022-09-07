North Yorkshire search for missing woman with dementia
Police searching for a woman with dementia who went missing from a care home 11 days ago have appealed for help to find her.
Judith Holliday, 73, was last seen on 27 August in North Rigton after leaving her care home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, at about 10:30 BST that day.
North Yorkshire Police said she requires medication.
Officers said they were using a drone to search large areas around North Rigton and Lindley Wood Reservoir.
Mrs Holliday has been described by the force as white, thin and about 5ft tall with medium-length grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a distinctive blue jacket, and police said she "often presents fit and well".
Mrs Holliday was captured on CCTV at Harrogate Bus Station and then in Library Gardens 10 minutes after she left the care home.
The force believes she caught a bus out of Harrogate and then flagged down a motorist for a lift to North Rigton.
Her niece Lucinda Edwards said: "We're so grateful for the level of support our community has shown in our mission to locate Judith.
"Judith and anyone living with an illness like her's deserves to have this level of support and awareness to keep them safe."
Insp Phoebe Southall thanked the public for their help so far but appealed for continued support.
"Please continue to support our search by checking dashcam and video footage and remaining vigilant," she said.
"Please also check any outbuildings or sheltered areas.
"Any immediate sightings of Judith should be reported to 999."
