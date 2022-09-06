North Yorkshire: Local knowledge used in managing flood risk
People in areas prone to flooding could contribute local knowledge to council planning decisions and flood response.
A revised plan comes three years after storms affected Swaledale and Wensleydale.
North Yorkshire County Council's flood strategy has been overhauled after concerns over the increased frequency of heavy rainfall, a spokesperson said.
Councillors said the idea of giving more consideration to local knowledge and community involvement was welcomed.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a report states: "In terms of ongoing work with the communities, North Yorkshire County Council will build on the community engagement work recently undertaken in the Dales, following significant flooding.
"There are also a number of best practice examples of community involvement across North Yorkshire that will be used to form the basis of further community work."
The new strategy document follows recommendations by the authority's Transport, Economy and Environment Scrutiny Committee, which underlined the need to take into account local knowledge of drainage and flood risk issues.
Upper Wensleydale and Swaledale councillor Jill McMullon said: "We did have a flooding issue at Appersett and came up with a simple solution to clear the river of the silt which had caused the bed to rise.
"But when the idea was highlighted hands went up in horror saying we couldn't do this and that.
"So I think more emphasis on local knowledge and common sense and less on red tape is a good idea, if that is how it works out."
The revised flood strategy is set to be approved when councillors meet later.
