North Yorkshire: Residents told to keep trees and bushes in check
Overgrown trees and bushes are putting "pedestrians and road users at risk", a council has warned.
North Yorkshire County Council said it had seen an increase in reports of pavements being obstructed and signs being obscured.
Residents needed to cut back any hedges or trees on their land, it said.
They should also remove branches that hinder high-sided vehicles or block light from a street light, the authority added.
The authority said it was responsible for ensuring trees and hedges did not obstruct the highway or damage property, and residents needed to "do your bit in maintaining vegetation on your property for the safety of others".
Executive member for highways and transport, Keane Duncan, said: "With bird nesting season behind us we are encouraging people to cut back their trees and hedges that could be putting pedestrians and road users at risk.
"This includes hedges or trees that are reducing the width of footpaths, obscuring street lights and hiding road signs," he added.
Hedge wars
According to the county council's website, if your hedge is causing an obstruction, or presenting a danger, work to rectify the issue must be undertaken within 14 days after notification is given.
If action is not taken, or in the event of an emergency, the council may carry out the work and seek to recover the costs from the owner.
Problems with trees and hedges can also lead to confrontation between residents.
Last year, a neighbourly dispute over a tree between two drives erupted in Sheffield, when one homeowner cut an evergreen in half over claims nesting pigeons were dirtying his side of the divide.
Legislation states that the owner is responsible for looking after any hedge on their property and for making sure it is not a nuisance to anyone else.
