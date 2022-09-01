Former Selby police station sold to supermarket
The sale of a former North Yorkshire police station to discount supermarket chain Aldi has been completed.
Selby Police Station, in Portholme Road, has stood empty since 2019 when officers moved to Selby Civic Centre.
Plans to leave the site were first announced in 2015 and were predicted to save the force £3.6m over 30 years.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the move had helped improve policing and save money.
"It is now three years since police officers and staff moved to their new base at Selby Civic Centre, which has improved access to officers and staff thanks to the investment in technology that also allows them to be more visible on our streets and in our communities," she said.
"Our efforts to work collaboratively with other public organisations, invest in frontline policing and put the focus on people not premises will continue, and the sale of the Portholme Road site is another important milestone, saving taxpayers' money while improving the service offered by North Yorkshire Police."
