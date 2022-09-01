York: The Lodge care home fails to meet standards for eighth time
- Published
A York care home for the elderly "requires improvement" - the eighth time in a row it has not met standards.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited The Lodge in Heslington on two occasions in May.
In their report, they raised a number of concerns, including the lack of a registered manager - a CQC requirement.
The report noted, however, staff were kind and attentive, with mostly positive feedback from service users and families.
Following the previous inspection, in August 2021, when the home received a "requires improvement" rating, care provider Colourscape Investments Limited was required to complete a plan to show what it intended to do to improve.
No plan was received, inspectors said.
Inspectors also found:
- People were placed at risk of harm
- Some areas were not clean
- Medicines were not always administered safely or as prescribed
- The provider lacked understanding of its responsibilities
Inspectors said there were "widespread and significant" shortfalls in leadership, which had an impact on care quality.
The report said several abuse allegations had not been reported to the CQC.
But the CQC said most feedback from people and their relatives about the care provided was positive and staff felt supported in their roles.
The report said: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests."
The Lodge provides support for up to 30 people aged 65 and over, including residents with dementia.
Inspectors said they had sought assurances from Colourscape, made a referral to City of York Council's safeguarding team and passed on fire safety concerns to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Neither The Lodge nor Colourscape responded to requests for comment from the BBC and the Local Democracy Reporting Service.