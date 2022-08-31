Operation Orbit: Eastfield's illegal bikers targeted in police crackdown
- Published
A man is due in court charged with a string of motoring offences following a police crackdown on illegal motorcyclists.
North Yorkshire Police said Operation Orbit involved its off-road "intercept team" carrying out patrols in Eastfield, near Scarborough.
PCSO Jake Fairbotham said the force was "determined" to tackle the problem, which it said was "blighting" the town.
The man, 38, is due to appear in court in Scarborough on 12 September.
He was charged with failing to stop for police, having no licence and insurance, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Last weekend's operation also involved police riders, along with neighbourhood officers, educating the public about the "safe and appropriate use" of motorcycles, the force said.
PCSO Fairbotham added: "Together, we'll continue to do all we can to improve the situation for residents and businesses in Eastfield."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.