Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement
- Published
A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough.
The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said t.
Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on suspicion of an animal cruelty offence.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone who was among a group who challenged the man to contact them.
A spokesperson for the force said: "CCTV shows that the man was with a group of people, additionally, a group of people seemed to confront the man afterwards."
